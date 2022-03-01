Valve’s Gabe Newell is delivering Steam Decks to some customers

The best part of this video is how confused some Steam Deck buyers are when Valve co-founder and president Gabe Newell shows up at their house to deliver the company’s recently released handheld gaming device.

That said, several of the Steam Deck buyers featured in the video below recognize Newell when he shows up at the doorstep to drop off their Steam Deck. However, there are instances where other people living in the house accept the order, leading to even more confusion. This makes sense because while Newell is a famous video game developer, he is only well-known amongst a specific group of people.

We hired a new delivery guy to help with the Steam Deck launch, not sure he's going to work out. pic.twitter.com/JgcpTIBX7u — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) March 1, 2022

Amusingly, Newell also seems a little embarrassed that he signed some of these Steam Decks and even says, “Hopefully, people won’t get mad that I’m signing them.” The entire video is extremely awkward in a very endearing way, but it’s also a great promotional video for the Steam Deck given its focus on collaborating with owners to improve the device.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Newell said that Valve has no plans to build a game subscription service and that it wants to find a way to bring Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass platform to its new handheld console. On another Steam Deck-related note, Elden Ring runs surprisingly well on the powerful handheld following an upcoming update that’s currently available in beta.

I’ll have more on the Steam Deck in the coming days, including a review of the portable.

Image credit: OnDeak (Screenshot)

Source: OnDeak Via: The Verge