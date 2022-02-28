New iPhone 13 MagSafe case colours leak ahead of Apple’s spring event

If you follow my work, you’ll know that I like smartphone cases — especially Apple’s official iPhone cases. They’re undeniably pricey, but in a sense, you get what you pay for.

According to a new leak, we could see new iPhone 13 MagSafe case colours arrive alongside Apple’s reported iPhone SE and iPad Air at the tech giant’s rumoured March 9th event.

The leaked photo shows off what looks like a yellow, red, blue and green MagSafe case. It’s likely that alongside the new case colours, we’ll also see new Apple Watch bands at the event.

That said, this leak does come from a relatively unknown Apple leaker, Majin Bu, though the image does look legitimate.

Apple is expected to reveal a new iPhone SE, iPad Air and Mac mini at its upcoming March event. MobileSyrup will have more on Apple’s upcoming March hardware event in the coming days.

Image credit: @MajinBuOfficial

Source: @MajinBuOfficial Via: Apple Insider