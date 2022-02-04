Apple’s new iPhone SE and iPad Air will reportedly be revealed on March 8

Apple is planning to reveal a new version of the iPhone SE and the iPad Air at an upcoming March 8th event, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, an often reliable source of tech rumours.

The next-gen iPhone SE will reportedly look very similar to its iPhone 8-like 2020 counterpart, only with a faster A15 chip and 5G connectivity. There’s also a possibility that the tech giant could improve the entry-level smartphone’s cameras, which, at this point, lag well behind what the iPhone 13 series offers.

Along with a new iPhone SE, we’ll also likely see a new iPad Air at Apple’s event. The new Air is rumoured to also get a 5G connectivity and a faster A-series chip. Given that the iPad Air (2020) featured a full iPad Pro-like colourful redesign, it’s unlikely this refresh will be that substantial.

Finally, Gurman’s report mentions that an M1-powered Mac mini could also appear at the event, and that iOS 15.4’s/iPadoS 15.4’s public release could be just a few weeks away. iOS 15.4 will bring several significant features to Apple’s mobile operating system, including Face ID with a Mask and Universal Control, which allows users to jump between side-by-side Macs and iPads using a trackpad or mouse.

Similar to past Apple events, it’s expected that the tech giant’s March event will be streamed online and not an in-person keynote, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Bloomberg