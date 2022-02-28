TikTok adds support for 10-minute videos, gives creators an alternative to YouTube

TikTok, the platform that rose to popularity because of its short-video model, is now allowing users to upload up to 10-minute long videos after experimenting with three-minute videos back in December 2020.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” said a TikTok spokesperson in a statement to The Verge.

“Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

By adding support for longer videos, TikTok just dealt the Uno reverse card to the likes of YouTube, which has recently incorporated short videos (YouTube Shorts) to its platform to capitalize on the trend.

While it will take a lot of effort and time for TikTok to gain a long-form audience as big as YouTube, it definitely is a step in the right direction and proves that the controversy-ridden platform isn’t just a fad.

The move should help creators who focused on in-depth content and earlier had to split their content into multiple short videos and also serve as an alternative to YouTube.

According to TikTok, the feature is currently rolling out, and will be widely available over the weeks ahead. Users who get access to the feature will get a notification from the app, similar to the one below:

TikTok creeping in on YouTube territory I can now upload videos up to 10 minutes long pic.twitter.com/P2Mbf4ygWV — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 28, 2022

Via: The Verge