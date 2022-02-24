Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in March 2022

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are landing on its CBC Gem streaming service in March 2022.

See below for the full breakdown of what’s hitting CBC Gem in March:

March 1st

Spreadsheet

March 3rd

Alma’s Not Normal

March 4th

Dramaworld: Season 2

Ripper Street: Season 5

March 11th

Detention Adventure: Season 3 — CBC Original

People Just Do Nothing: Season 3

March 15th

The Incredible Vanishing Sisters

March 17th

Evil By Design — CBC Original

March 18th

The Big Sex Talk

Real Blackity Talk

The Secret

Friday Night Dinner: Seasons 1-2

The Honourable Woman

March 21st

Miss S: Season 1

March 22nd

The Last Guide

March 25th

Hello (Again) — CBC Original

Frick, I Love Nature — CBC Original

Homeschooled — CBC Original

Raufikat’s Better Bake Along

Uytae Lee’s Stories About Here

Something Undone: Season 2 — CBC Original

Ladhood: Season 2

March 29th

The New Wave of Standup: Season 2

The Photographer

March 31st

Revenge of the Black Best Friend

Topline

CBC Gem offers free streaming with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. The service is available on platforms like iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

