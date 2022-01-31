Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in February 2022

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are landing on its CBC Gem streaming service in February 2022.

See below for the full breakdown of what’s hitting CBC Gem in February:

February 1st

Black History Month Collection

Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America

Sherman’s House

How it Feels to be Free

Giants of Africa

February 5th

Anthony

Call the Midwife: Season 3

Rachel Khoo: My Swedish Kitchen: Season 1

Sweet Daddy Siki

February 12th

21 Black Futures: Part 1-3, weekly

Met While Incarcerated

Another Kind of Wedding

Lovesick

Love Me As I Am

Until Further Notice

Sakhi-Pitiyahte

February 14th

Belgravia: season 1

February 19th

Nancy’s Pro Tips

Finding Sally

Lemonade

Old Stone

February 26th

Grand Designs: New Zealand: Season 2

Blackbird

Coming in March

Bad Banks: season 1

Ladhood: season 1

Stories From the Land (Short Stories)

CBC Gem offers free streaming with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. The service is available on platforms like iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

Image credit: IMDB