Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in February 2022

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are landing on its CBC Gem streaming service in February 2022.
See below for the full breakdown of what’s hitting CBC Gem in February:
February 1st
- Black History Month Collection
- Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America
- Sherman’s House
- How it Feels to be Free
- Giants of Africa
February 5th
- Anthony
- Call the Midwife: Season 3
- Rachel Khoo: My Swedish Kitchen: Season 1
- Sweet Daddy Siki
February 12th
- 21 Black Futures: Part 1-3, weekly
- Met While Incarcerated
- Another Kind of Wedding
- Lovesick
- Love Me As I Am
- Until Further Notice
- Sakhi-Pitiyahte
February 14th
Belgravia: season 1
February 19th
- Nancy’s Pro Tips
- Finding Sally
- Lemonade
- Old Stone
February 26th
- Grand Designs: New Zealand: Season 2
- Blackbird
Coming in March
- Bad Banks: season 1
- Ladhood: season 1
- Stories From the Land (Short Stories)
CBC Gem offers free streaming with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. The service is available on platforms like iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
