Amazon’s Daily Deals discounts a bunch of tech products

Amazon has refreshed its daily deals page to feature solid discounts on smart home security doorbells and cameras, along with smart home accessories and audio offerings.

Check out all the deals below:

Save up to 30 percent on Razer products

Echo Dot (3rd gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal: $34.99 (regularly $54.99)

Save up to 33 percent on eufy Security Camera and Video Doorbell

Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, Amazon Exclusive Color, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Thistle/Gold, One Size: $229.94 (regularly $299.95)

Save up to 31 percent on TPLink products

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa | Twilight Blue: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Save up to 36 percent on Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras

Android Tablet 10 Inch with Dual Sim Card Slots Octa Core 3G Phone Tablet 4GB RAM 64GB ROM (Black): $115.59 (regularly $135.99)

Save up to 31 percent on Select Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe Products

nonda USB C to USB Adapter (2 Pack): $10.99 (regularly $12.99)

Save up to 30 percent on select HyperX PC peripherals

UnionSine 500GB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive USB3.0 HDD Storage Compatible for PC, Desktop, Laptop, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4(Black) HD-006: $42.91 (regularly $53.99)

Save up to 29 percent on select Corsair PC peripherals

Netac 480GB 512GB 2.5 inch Internal SSD, 3D NAND Desktop SSD Up to 530 MB/s, Gaming SSD for PC/Desktop/Tablet- 512GB: $58.64 (regularly $68.99)

Save on Select ASUS Devices

Soundcore by Anker Life Q20+ Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: $69.99 (regularly $84.99)

Save up to 18 percent on the Fire TV 4-Series

Samsung HW-A470/ZC 2.1CH Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $298 (regularly $381.45)

Save up to 19 percent on the Fire TV Omni Series

Anker SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $59.99 (regularly $74.99)

Save up to 22 percent on TP-Link range extenders

Wireless Charger,3 in 1 Wireless Charger Station 15W Fast Charging Stand For iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 mini/iPhone 11/11 Pro/XS/8, Apple Watch 6/SE/5/4/3/2, Airpods pro/2: $33.99 (regularly $39.99)

Save up to 30 percent on Cosori air fryers

Save up to 22 percent on Camera & Photo accessories

Save up tp 25 percent on Skullcandy Audio

Save up to 20 percent on Bose Personal Portable Speakers

Save up to 28 percent on select Corsair PC components

Save up to 36 percent on select JBL Audio

Save on Select Acer Products

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon