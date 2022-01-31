Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ rumoured to be delayed until March 11

Samsung might be going through another supply chain issue, according to a well-known leaker with a mixed track record, Jon Prosser.

According to Prosser, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ won’t hit stores until March 11th, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra being the only device landing in stores on February 25th.

Bad news: I’m told that due to supply chain issues, the Galaxy S22 lineup has had a slight setback. Pre-order for ALL devices is still happening on event day (Feb 9) However, availability has now been split: S22 Ultra: Feb 25

S22 & S22+: Pushed to March 11 pic.twitter.com/pp2IFAYXSN — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 31, 2022

Prosser indicates that supply chain issues are the cause of the setbacks. This isn’t the first time that supply chain issues have caused concerns for Samsung.

Previous rumours indicate that the Galaxy S21 FE was poised to launch in August, but due to supply chain issues, the device didn’t appear until January.

Samsung will likely officially unveil the Galaxy S22 series on February 9th.

Source: John Prosser Via: TechRadar