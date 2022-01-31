fbpx
Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ rumoured to be delayed until March 11

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is still poised to launch at the end of February

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 31, 20221:36 PM EST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung might be going through another supply chain issue, according to a well-known leaker with a mixed track record, Jon Prosser.

According to Prosser, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ won’t hit stores until March 11th, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra being the only device landing in stores on February 25th.

Prosser indicates that supply chain issues are the cause of the setbacks. This isn’t the first time that supply chain issues have caused concerns for Samsung.

Previous rumours indicate that the Galaxy S21 FE was poised to launch in August, but due to supply chain issues, the device didn’t appear until January.

Samsung will likely officially unveil the Galaxy S22 series on February 9th.

Source: John Prosser Via: TechRadar

