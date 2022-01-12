Canadian Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Android 12 update hits January 18, S21 series December update rolling out now

If you’re using a Samsung Galaxy S21 series device, you should finally be receiving the smartphone’s December security update. According to Rogers’ and Telus’ update schedule, the update went out yesterday, January 11th.

Even if you’re not with Telus or Rogers, as long as your device is Canadian, the update should still appear shortly.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, A52 5G and the S20 series will get the Android 12 update on January 18th, according to the Rogers and Telus update schedules.

I received the Z Fold 3 Android 12 update on January 5th. After looking into it more, the Z Fold 3 model I was given to review by Samsung Canada is American — that’s why I received the patch.

At the time, MobileSyrup reached out to Samsung Canada for further information but, unfortunately, didn’t receive an update from the company.

One UI 4.0 adds new theming options, a refreshed keyboard and new privacy settings. Further, more emojis, GIFs and stickers are available directly from your keyboard, and new home screen icons, menus, buttons, and backgrounds.

Samsung says that it’s also adding new privacy and security features to its devices with One UI 4.0. For example, you’ll be notified when an app attempts to access your camera or microphones.

If you purchase Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE, the phone will sport Android 12/One UI 4.0 pre-loaded.

Source: Rogers, Telus Update schedule