Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 receives Android 12 update in Canada

Android 12 is now available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Canada.

According to Rogers’ update schedule, the update is still “coming soon,” and it doesn’t even appear on the Telus update schedule; however, my unlocked Z Fold 3 on Koodo’s network just received the update.

While I don’t have a Z Flip 3 to check for the update, Android 12 was released simultaneously on both devices in other countries. Additionally, the Z Fold 3’s update page shows images of the Z Flip 3 as well, though we’ll reach out to Samsung for confirmation.

One UI 4.0 adds new theming options, a refreshed keyboard and new privacy settings. There are also more emojis, GIFs and stickers available directly from your keyboard, and new home screen icons, menus, buttons and backgrounds.

Samsung says that it’s also adding new privacy and security features to its devices with One UI 4.0. For example, you’ll be notified when an app attempts to access your camera or microphones.

The South Korean company seemed to have quite a few issues rolling out Android 12 to its smartphones. After several delays, Canadian Samsung Galaxy S21 series devices finally received their One UI 4.0/Android 12 updates on December 7th. The expected release date was November 15th.

Samsung started rolling out the update to its third-gen foldables on December 6th in other countries but paused it and had to roll out another version of the update at the end of December.

One UI 4.0 will also be on the following devices: Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82, A72, A52, A52s, A42, and Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.

If you purchase Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE, the phone will sport Android 12/One UI 4.0 pre-loaded.