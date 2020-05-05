‘Forza Street’ is now available on iOS and Android

The newest Forza racing game is a mobile port of Forza Street, which originally launched on Windows 10 in 2019, is out now for iOS and Android.
The game has slowly been coming out on Android. It released for Galaxy S20 devices in the spring and has slowly been coming to more Android phones since then. Now today, the game is officially out on mobile with Android and iOS support.
You can download the game for free, but it does include in-app purchases. On Android, where the game has been out longer, it’s garnered a 4.0 review score.
The game’s description describes it as “true cinematic racing” with streamlined controls where players need to focus on the timing of their gas, brake and boost keys.
Forza Street isn’t meant to replicate the real-life racing experience like the console and PC games but is instead supposed to be a fun alternative that fans of the series can play on the go.
You can download the game on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
Comments