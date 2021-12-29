Instagram aims to integrate all of its video platforms into Reels

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has uploaded a two-and-a-half-minute video on Twitter outlining what 2022 holds for the photo-sharing platform, and it appears as though 2022 will be the year Reels shine and solidify its space in the short video industry.

2022 Priorities 📝 This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we’re focused on these four key priorities. Hope you’re all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021

“We’re going to have to rethink what Instagram is because the world is changing quickly and we’re going to have to change with it,” says Mosseri. Instagram and Mosseri’s broader plan going into 2022 is to consolidate all of the platform’s video formats into Reels and continue to grow Reels. Instagram did something similar earlier in October this year when it replaced its long-form video space IGTV with Instagram TV.

Considering that the short video platform TikTok recently overtook Google as the most visited website of 2021, Instagram’s decision to double down on and polish the video side of things on the platform is a smart one.

Apart from video, going into 2022, Instagram will deploy more monetization tools to help creators make a living off the platform, said Mosseri, along with bringing more transparency to the platform to help users understand how the platform works and improve messaging features since that is the primary way people connect online.

In other Instagram news, Mosseri recently revealed that Instagram is working on bringing back its chronological feed, almost five years after phasing out the layout.

Source: @mosseri