Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be available on PVOD on January 4

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be available on premium video on demand (PVOD) on January 4th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on February 1st.

On Google Play and iTunes, the movie costs $24.99 CAD to pre-order in 4K quality.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a Sony Pictures movie, which means it has equal opportunities to come to Crave, Netflix, Prime Video, or even the CTV app in Canada. So, if you’re waiting for a streaming service to watch this channel, you might be out of luck.

It’s worth noting that this movie was co-written and directed by Canada’s Jason Reitman, while Canadian actors Finn Wolfhard and Dan Akyroyd co-star. Additionally, the movie was filmed in Alberta, Canada.

Image credit: Sony Pictures

Source: Sony Pictures