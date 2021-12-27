Steam’s Winter Sale is available until January 5

Steam’s Winter Sale is on now.
Now through January 5th at 1pm ET, you’ll be able to save money on top games for PC including Deathloop, Battlefield 2042, and Hades.
Here are some of the notable games on sale below:
- Deathloop: now $39.99, was $79.99
- It Takes Two: now $27.49, was $54.99
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: now $48.29, was $68.99
- Dark Souls III: now $16.62, was $66.49
- Hades: now $18.84, was $28.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $20.34, was $54.99
- Nioh 2 The Collection Edition: now $46.89, was $66.99
- Battlefield 2042: now $52.79, was $79.99
- Undertale: now $3.29, was $10.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: now $11.19, was $55.99
- Shinobi Strikers: now $7.99, was $79.99
There are a lot more games on sale, you can check them out here.