Google disabling ‘Call Screen,’ ‘Hold for Me’ on Pixel 6 due to bug

Google recently rolled out its big December security update for Pixels, which included a significant number of bug fixes for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones. However, that update appears to have shipped with a few issues of its own, including one that’s caused Google to temporarily disable the ‘Call Screen’ and ‘Hold for Me’ features.

In a post on Google’s support site, a company product manager noted that it’s disabling the two features for Pixel 6 phones running Android version SQ1D.211205.016.A4. If you’re unsure what version your Pixel 6 is on, there are a few ways to check. You can open the Quick Settings panel by swiping down to open the notification panel, then swiping down a second time.

Look at the bottom of the Quick Settings bubbles on the left side of the screen, above the ‘Pencil’ icon — you should see the current Android version number scrolling by. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > About phone > scroll to ‘Build number’ at the very bottom.

Google said in the post that it would disable the features because of a “bug in the December Android update” until it fixes the underlying problem. However, the search giant didn’t elaborate on what the issue was. Additionally, Google said it would provide updates on the post and invited users to click the ‘Subscribe’ button to receive email notifications about status updates.

Neither 9to5Google nor Droid Life, who both reported on the issue, had any additional detail about what was going on.

On my Pixel 6 running the December patch, I still had Call Screen listed in the Phone app’s settings menu and when I tested the feature, it worked fine. However, Droid Life reports that Call Screen and Hold for Me are both missing from its Pixel 6. For Canadians, Hold for Me has only shown up for some Pixel users in preview so far and hasn’t yet officially rolled out. That said, I’ve never seen the feature on my Pixel 6.

Source: Google Via: 9to5Google, Droid Life