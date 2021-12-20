Get a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus for $46.29

CDKeys is currently offering a 12-month subscription to the PlayStation Plus network for $46.29.

Regularly priced at about $80 to $85 dollars, CDKeys’ listing discounts the membership by almost 50 percent.

PlayStation Plus is required to play games online on PS4 and PS5 while offering free cloud storage and a number of free games every month.

It’s worth noting that other retailers, including The Source, Best Buy and GameStop have the 12-month membership listed for $69.99.

Find a list of free games hitting PlayStation Plus in December here.

Get the 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription for $46.29 here.

Source: CDKeys