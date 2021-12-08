Apple rolls out digital key support for six Hyatt hotels in the U.S.

During its annual WWDC keynote presentation this year, Apple announced that users would soon be able to use the Apple Wallet as an NFC-based house or car key. Now, Hyatt Hotels has announced that iPhone and Apple Watch users will be able to use their device’s wallet as a room key.

The initial rollout is happening for the following Hyatt hotels, all located in the United States:

When you book your Hyatt Hotel reservation, you can add your key to the Wallet app. The procedure works similarly to how you would add a digital reservation, like a movie ticket, to your Apple Wallet.

Once added, the digital key card will display your room number. If for any reason, you need to change rooms or stay longer, your key card can be updated over-the-air without you having to physically go to the front desk/reception.

Further, “when or where a World of Hyatt guest uses a room key in Apple Wallet is never shared with Apple or stored on Apple servers,” reads Hyatt’s release, ensuring that the user’s personal data and location cant be breached.

According to Hyatt, the new feature is currently only available in the above mention hotels, with plans to expand it to all Hyatt locations around the globe.

Image credit: Hyatt Hotels

Source: Hyatt Hotels