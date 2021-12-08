GameStop Canada unveils pre-Boxing Day ‘Be Merry, Be Bright’ sale

Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GameStop Canada has revealed its next holiday sale to lead up to Boxing Day.

Running from December 10th to 24th, the ‘Be Merry, Be Bright’ promotion offers savings on a variety of 2021 games. It should be noted that many of these have essentially been carried over from Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

Battlefield 2042 (PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99) [PS4/Xbox One version also $49.99, $30 off]

Deathloop (PlayStation 5) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo Switch) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

NBA 2K22 (PS5/Xbox Series X and S) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99) [PS4/Xbox One version $39.99, $40 off]

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

The full flyer can be found on Smart Canucks.

Image credit: EA

Via: Lbabinz