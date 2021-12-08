You may be eligible to purchase Apple Care+ if you recently got your iPhone repaired

In most countries, including Canada, you can buy Apple Care+ with the purchase of a new iPhone/Mac, or within 60 days of the device purchase.

Until now, there was no way to get Apple Care+ post the 60-day period.

Now, as reported by MacRumors through information obtained in an internal memo, customers who have had their previously purchased iPhone or Mac repaired at an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider are eligible to buy AppleCare+ for the device.

The only condition here is that the iPhone/Mac should have been purchased less than a year ago and should pass a physical inspection.

To make things clear, imagine a scenario where you purchased a new iPhone on January 1st, 2021. At the time of purchase, you denied Apple Care+. Come November, and you’re enjoying the first snow while recording videos to share with friends and family. You slip, drop your iPhone and its screen cracks. You go to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider and pay a hefty fee to get the screen replaced.

At this moment, you are allowed/eligible to purchase Apple Care+ for your iPhone.

The new policy applies to Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations in countries where AppleCare+ is available.

Image credit: Apple

Source: MacRumors