Amazon Prime Video to release documentary on William Shatner’s trip to space

Amazon Prime Video will premiere a new documentary focused on William Shatner’s recent voyage to outer space.

Titled Shatner in Space, the one-hour special will debut on Prime Video in Canada, the U.S. and select other territories on December 13th.

Shatner in Space will provide an inside look at the Canadian Star Trek star before, during and after the Blue Origin flight. Shatner, who’s 90, embarked on the trip alongside three others on October 13th.

Shatner in Space will also delve into Shatner’s friendship with Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

“My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined,” said Shatner in a statement. “This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth.”

Image credit: Blue Origin