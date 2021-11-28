What are your favourite wireless earbuds?

Last month, I purchased a pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Live Buds, the company’s 2020 earbuds. This is my second time buying the earbuds because I picked them up back in 2020 and to my horror, ended up losing them one evening.

While they’re a little unconventional given their Bean-like design, the Buds Live are my favourite earbuds on the market because they fit perfectly in my ear. They also sound great and offer decent, albeit, not great noise-cancelling.

The wireless earbud market is becoming increasingly crowded, with options like LG’s Tone Free buds, Huawei’s Freebuds 3 Google’s Pixel Buds and Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods , but I still always find myself coming back to Samsung’s weirdly-shaped beans.

Even MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rouke is a big fan of the Galaxy Live Buds, though he also uses Apple’s AirPods Pro frequently.

The question at hand is, what earbuds do you use, or if you prefer headphones over earbuds? Let us know in the comments below.