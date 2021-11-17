You can now access Amazon Prime Video directly from a Mac app

Amazon has had its Prime Video app available on Windows for a while now, and it’s about time macOS users get access to the vast catalogue directly from their home screen.

Amazon’s Prime Video app is now available to download for free from the App Store, giving macOS users the option to download content for offline streaming. Having a native app means you’ll be able to select the quality of the content you’re while streaming or downloading, along with other native macOS features like AirPlay and Picture-in-Picture.

Additionally, there’s now a separate in-app ‘store’ page where you can rent or buy shows and movies, with your regular Prime payment information carrying forward to the Mac app. It’s worth noting that to access the app, you have to be running macOS Big Sur or a later version.

The new app will automatically sync your playing history across all of your devices, allowing you to continue playback on your Mac wherever you pause it on your iPhone.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year. Additionally, you can find a complete list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada in November here.