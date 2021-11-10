Samsung’s Black Friday promos offers discounts on Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and more

Samsung has officially laid out its Black Friday promotional plans.
Starting now, many of the company’s devices ranging from tablets to smartphones and wearables will be available at a discount until early December. Included in the promo are discounts are recently released devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and more.
Have a look at the Black Friday deals offered by Samsung:
Smartphones
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: $1,259.99 (save $130 between November 16th and December 2th)
- Galaxy S21 Series: Starting at $1,129.99 (save $150 on 256GB model between November 16th and December 2nd)
- Galaxy A52 5G: $659.99 (save $170 between November 16th and December 2nd)
Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S7+: $919.99 (save $450 between November 24th and December 2nd)
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $669.99 (save $240 between November 10th and December 2nd)
Laptop
- Galaxy Book Go: $469.99 (save $170 between November 24th and December 9th)
- Galaxy Book Pro 360: $1,599.99 (save $400 between November 10th and December 2nd)
Wearables
- Galaxy Watch 4: $329.99 (save $80 between November 16th and December 9th)
- Samsung’s Black Friday deals run until December 9th at the latest.
Source: Samsung