Samsung’s Black Friday promos offers discounts on Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and more

Samsung is hosting discounts on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and more

By Steve Vegvari
Nov 10, 20216:12 PM EST
Samsung has officially laid out its Black Friday promotional plans.

Starting now, many of the company’s devices ranging from tablets to smartphones and wearables will be available at a discount until early December. Included in the promo are discounts are recently released devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and more.

Have a look at the Black Friday deals offered by Samsung:

Smartphones

  • Galaxy Z Flip 3: $1,259.99 (save $130 between November 16th and December 2th)
  • Galaxy S21 Series: Starting at $1,129.99 (save $150 on 256GB model between November 16th and December 2nd)
  • Galaxy A52 5G: $659.99 (save $170 between November 16th and December 2nd)

Tablets

  • Galaxy Tab S7+: $919.99 (save $450 between November 24th and December 2nd)
  • Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $669.99 (save $240 between November 10th and December 2nd)

Laptop

Wearables

  • Galaxy Watch 4: $329.99 (save $80 between November 16th and December 9th)
  • Samsung’s Black Friday deals run until December 9th at the latest.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Samsung

