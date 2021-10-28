Hisense’s 4K ULED Android Smart TV discounted at several retailers

Several Canadian retailers have discounted Hisense’s 65-inch 4K ULED Android Smart TV, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘blyndfyre.’

The model, 65U68G, is currently available for $899, marking a $200 discount from the original $1,099 price tag.

The TV features 3480 x 2160 native resolution, Dolby Atmos Vision with two built-in Dolby Atmos enhanced speakers and HDR10+ to essentially give you a theatre-like experience at home.

The 60Hz TV is powered by Android TV with Chromecast built-in for easy access to your favourite content and casual gaming. Further, the TV features motion control and Google Assitant for ease of accessibility and to control smart devices in your home.

The 65U68G features four HDMI 2.0 inputs, one A/V input, one optical digital audio output, one headphone jack, and two USB 2.0 ports and comes with Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu, HBO and Disney+ pre-loaded.

Learn more about the TV here or purchase it at a discounted price from Amazon, Best Buy, Visions Electronics or The Brick.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Hisense

Source: RedFlagDeals