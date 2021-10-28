Pokémon Café ReMix is now available on Nintendo Switch and mobile

Pokémon Café ReMix is now available on Nintendo Switch, the iOS App Store and Google Play for mobile devices. Café ReMix is free-to-start, which means it features optional in-game purchases.

In the game, players own a café where all your staff and customers are Pokémon. Café ReMix has you completing puzzles and preparing drinks and dishes for Pokémon.

The puzzles involve a standard icon matching setup that looks like it’s a far more intense version of Bejeweled.

Compared to the original version Pokémon Café Mix, which launched in June 2020, there are several new game modes in ReMix. The puzzle game also features new in-game events, dress-up options and more.

Source: Pokémon Company