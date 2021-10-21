Staples, Amazon discount Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung’s 64GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which launched in Canada last month, is already available at a discounted rate at Amazon and Staples.

The $699 tab is currently available for $479, marking a $190 discount within a month of its release in Canada.

The Fan Edition version of the tablet features a 12.4-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution. The tablet is powered by a 2.4Ghz Snapdragon 788 G chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, allowing for smooth gaming along with lag-free multitasking.

Further, the tablet features a 10,090mAh battery and sports an 8-megapixel rear shooter and 5-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is placed on the right bezel of the tab so that when you place the tab in landscape mode for your video conferencing needs, you remain in the center of the frame.

Amazon currently has the 64GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE available in ‘Mystic Silver’, whereas Staples has the tablet in ‘Mystic Black.’

Follow the links above to purchase the tablet for $479.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Amazon, Staples