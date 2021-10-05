Samsung’s new monitor features a pop-up webcam

Working from home and video chatting is the future. Samsung knows it, and now the company has revealed a computer monitor with a webcam elegantly built into the top bezel.

The monitor features a 24-inch 1080p display with a small rectangular pop-up camera tucked behind the screen at the top. While there’s no denying the webcam is pretty awkward when it’s fully extended, the fact that Samsung tucked it into the screen when it’s not in use makes it a lot more appealing to me.

Plus, the monitor includes built-in speakers and a USB hub. While you’d think this would help clean up the cable management situation, its awkward placement behind the display seems a bit weird to me. The port selection is a little outdated (see below), but versatile enough that it should work for most people. Still, a USB-C input would have been a forward-thinking touch.

The monitor features one D-sub port, one DisplayPort 1.2, two USB-A 3.0 jacks, an HDMI 1.4 port and a headphone jack.

Overall, this isn’t the most stunning monitor out there for creatives, but it could be a very versatile option for someone who just wants a side screen for working from home.

The real star of the show is, of course, the two-megapixel full-HD webcam. It’s rated to support Windows Hello face unlocking and features a mic so it can work without a headset.

It’s worth noting that the camera also doesn’t pop up automatically like how the OnePlus 7 Pro’s front-facing shooter works. Instead, you need to push on it and pop it up, similar to ejecting an SD card from a camera.

Samsung’s website doesn’t currently list how much this monitor costs or its availability.

Source: Samsung