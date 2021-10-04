YouTube adds new ‘continue watching’ feature to web app

Users have discovered a new way to resume content on their mobile devices that they previously watched on the web or vice versa. The catch is that you need to use YouTube’s website instead of its app to enable this feature.

When you watch content through the web version of YouTube on a desktop or an Android/iOS tablet, you get access to a mini-player that keeps your content playing while you browse around looking for something else to watch.

If you were watching something on another device, now that tiny player appears as soon as you open the YouTube website and asks if you want to continue watching. For example, if you watched something on your phone or tablet, this window would also appear on your desktop.

Of course, you need to be logged into the same Google account across the devices for this feature to work.

While not the most game-changing feature, it’s still a good demonstration of a minor feature that makes the viewing experience more seamless on Google’s video platform. While convenient, it will be interesting to see if the company brings this functionality to its mobile apps or if it adds some sort of Netflix-like ‘Continue Watching’ area to YouTube’s homepage.

As someone who watches a lot of YouTube, this is pretty handy and a lot easier than being forced to dive into my history every time I change the device mid-show.

Via: 9to5Google