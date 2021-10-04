fbpx
October Android 11 security patch is now hitting Pixel devices

The patch is hitting the Pixel 3 through 5a devices

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 4, 20213:09 PM EDT
Unfortunately, Android 12 is dropped today on Pixel devices like many expected it would, so here’s the next best thing — Android’s October security patch.

The update is hitting Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a devices.

You can check out the October 2021 Android Security Bulletin, here. The bulletin indicates there are no actual updated features and that it offers 20 security fixes. The vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

You can download the update over the air or via factory image.

Source: Android Security Bulletin 

