Get up to 30,000 PC points with purchase of select Google Nest products

PC Optimum cardholders can get 15,000 to 30,000 bonus points with the purchase of select Google Nest accessories from Shoppers Drug Mart.
Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘codemaker,’ the promotion is available online only.
Check out the deals below:
- Google Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm (battery version): $149.99 — Get 30,000 PC Optimum points
- Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell: $299.99 — Get 30,000 PC Optimum points
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat: $179.99 — Get 30,000 PC Optimum points
- Google Nest Audio: $129.99 — Get 30,000 PC Optimum points
- Nest Mini 2nd Generation: $69.99 — Get 15,000 PC Optimum points
It’s worth noting that the bonus point promotion is set to expire today, September 30th, at 11:59pm ET.
Image credit: Shoppers Drug Mart
Source: Shoppers Drug Mart Via: RedFlagDeals