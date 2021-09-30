BlueStacks X emulator brings Android games to the cloud

Notable Android app emulator BlueStacks X has stepped into the world of game streaming with a new service that lets users play several Android games on the web.

So far, there are ten games available to stream, and in my brief test playing Merge Dragons!, the platform seems responsive enough to provide an adequate gameplay experience.

BlueStacks X also says it’s running on Amazon Web Service Graviton Servers, which Amazon rates highly on the AWS website. If you don’t feel like cloud streaming, you can use the regular BlueStacks X emulator to play one of the 200 other games the company offers.

In the future, the platform hopes to move all of these titles over to cloud streaming. Pre-roll ads currently support the service, but the company is considering offering a subscription service, reports The Verge.

If BlueStacks X can keep its latency reasonable, this could be a convenient way to play mobile titles without an Android smartphone. That said, like with other cloud gaming services, if you have an Android device that can play games locally, you’re likely better off taking that route.

Via: The Verge