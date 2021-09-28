fbpx
Amazon announces its own low-cost smart thermostat

The tech giant is moving further into the smart home game

By Brad Bennett @thebradfad
Sep 28, 202112:15 PM EDT
Amazon is moving into the smart thermostat market to more directly compete with Google and Toronto-based Ecobee in the smart home space.

During the tech giant’s recent event, the company announced the Amazon Smart Thermostat, a new smart home device that works with Alexa voice controls and feature ambient computing, allowing it to cool down your home when you’re away or asleep. This is very similar to features Google and Ecobee offer with their respective smart home thermostats.

It’s also worth pointing out that the thermostat was developed through a partnership with Honeywell, ensuring that it should work with most existing HVAC systems.

Amazon says that its new Smart Thermostat starts at $60 USD (roughly $76 CAD).

