OnePlus 8T is currently over $300 off on OnePlus’ website

OnePlus is back with a new promotion, and this time, it’s a discount on the OnePlus 8T.

The 120Hz display phone is currently available at a discount on OnePlus’ website, with its price slashed down to $1,099 from $799.

Only the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available in the ‘Aquamarine Green’ colourway.

OnePlus also gives you the option to trade in your old phone for store credit. I was able to get a quote of $40 for my old, semi-broken Galaxy S9. Get a quote for your phone here.

Further, as pointed out by RedFlagDeals user ‘Freefast99,’ you can use the promo code SEPTOP8T to get an additional $60 discount on your purchase, bringing down the pre-tax price down to $739 from the originally discounted $799 price tag.

OnePlus offers free shipping and a 15-day return period on the phone, along with a one-year warranty.

In our review, MobileSyrup gave the OnePlus 8T a solid 8.5/10 rating. Read the review to learn more about the phone or purchase it here.