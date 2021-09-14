Select Canadian Tire locations are offering the iRobot Roomba i7+ for $699

Several Canadian Tire stores in Ontario are currently offering a ‘Store Clearance’ discount on the iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘redondo2017.’
Regularly priced at $999, the robo-vacuum is available for as low as $699 at some Canadian Tire locations.
Simply head to the product page, and click on the store selection tab next to the Canadian Tire logo on the top left. Proceed to add any of the following stores (whichever is closest to you) as your ‘preferred store’ to get the iRobot Roomba i7 for $699.
- 110 Young Street, Alliston, ON, L9R 1P8
- 9303 County Road 93, Hugel Avenue, Midland, ON, L4R 4K4
- 327 Toronto Street South, Uxbridge, ON, L9P 1Z7
- 1090 Hoover Park Drive, Stouffville, ON, L4A 0K2
- 99 McEwan Drive East, Bolton, ON, L7E 2Z7
- 377 Kent Street West, Lindsay, ON, K9V 2Z7
- 450 Muskoka Road, Bracebridge, ON, P1L 1V4
- 2625B Weston Road, North York, ON, M9N 3W1
- 4100 Garden Street at Taunton Road, Whitby, ON, L1R 3K5
- 5 Joe Shuster Way, Toronto, ON, M6K 0C7
- 2510 Hyde Park Gate, Oakville, ON, L6H 6M2
- 127 Stone Road West, Guelph, ON, N1G 5G4
- 75 Dundas Street, Cambridge, ON, N1R 6G5
- 1400 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON, N2E 4E2
- 1283 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON, L8H 2V4
- 304 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON, L8N 1H9
- 119 Osler Drive, Dundas, ON, L9H 6X4
- 777 Upper James Street, Hamilton, ON, L9C 3A1
- 44 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby, ON, L3M 1L1
- 459 Welland Avenue, St. Catharines, ON, L2M 5V2
- 431 Louth Street, St. Catharines, ON, L2S 4A2
- 30 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON, N3R 8A4
- 465 Norwich Avenue, Woodstock, ON, N4S 9A2
- 287 West Side Road, Port Colborne, ON, L3K 5L2
- 98 Mutual Street South, Ingersoll, ON, N5C 1S5
- 100 Thames Road East, Exeter, ON, N0M 1S3
- 248 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 3R4
- 13321 Loyalist Parkway, Picton, ON, K0K 2T0
- 1063 Talbot Street, St. Thomas, ON, N5P 1G4
- 12011 Hwy 17 East, Sturgeon Falls, ON, P2B 2S7
- 2259 Regent Street, Sudbury, ON, P3E 5M9
- 1485 Lasalle Blvd., Sudbury, ON, P3A 5H7
- 1 – 3595 Highway 144, Chelmsford, ON, P0M 1L0
All of the mentioned stores have only a few units of the iRobot Roomba i7+ left, which is why they are being offered at a discounted price, and that is also why you’ll need to hurry if you want to get your hands on one.
If the store you selected is fairly nearby, you can place your order and go pick up the robo-vacuum in-store, or you can have it delivered right to your doorstep by paying the additional shipping fee (varies depending on your location).
MobileSyrup staff reporter Brad Shankar spent some time with the iRobot Roomba i7+ back in June and said it is an “exceptionally well-made tool with a variety of cool features.” Read more about it here.
- Source: Canadian Tire Via: RedFlagDeals user ‘redondo2017.’