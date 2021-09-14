Select Canadian Tire locations are offering the iRobot Roomba i7+ for $699

Several Canadian Tire stores in Ontario are currently offering a ‘Store Clearance’ discount on the iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘redondo2017.’

Regularly priced at $999, the robo-vacuum is available for as low as $699 at some Canadian Tire locations.

Simply head to the product page, and click on the store selection tab next to the Canadian Tire logo on the top left. Proceed to add any of the following stores (whichever is closest to you) as your ‘preferred store’ to get the iRobot Roomba i7 for $699.

110 Young Street, Alliston, ON, L9R 1P8

9303 County Road 93, Hugel Avenue, Midland, ON, L4R 4K4

327 Toronto Street South, Uxbridge, ON, L9P 1Z7

1090 Hoover Park Drive, Stouffville, ON, L4A 0K2

99 McEwan Drive East, Bolton, ON, L7E 2Z7

377 Kent Street West, Lindsay, ON, K9V 2Z7

450 Muskoka Road, Bracebridge, ON, P1L 1V4

2625B Weston Road, North York, ON, M9N 3W1

4100 Garden Street at Taunton Road, Whitby, ON, L1R 3K5

5 Joe Shuster Way, Toronto, ON, M6K 0C7

2510 Hyde Park Gate, Oakville, ON, L6H 6M2

127 Stone Road West, Guelph, ON, N1G 5G4

75 Dundas Street, Cambridge, ON, N1R 6G5

1400 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON, N2E 4E2

1283 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON, L8H 2V4

304 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON, L8N 1H9

119 Osler Drive, Dundas, ON, L9H 6X4

777 Upper James Street, Hamilton, ON, L9C 3A1

44 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby, ON, L3M 1L1

459 Welland Avenue, St. Catharines, ON, L2M 5V2

431 Louth Street, St. Catharines, ON, L2S 4A2

30 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON, N3R 8A4

465 Norwich Avenue, Woodstock, ON, N4S 9A2

287 West Side Road, Port Colborne, ON, L3K 5L2

98 Mutual Street South, Ingersoll, ON, N5C 1S5

100 Thames Road East, Exeter, ON, N0M 1S3

248 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 3R4

13321 Loyalist Parkway, Picton, ON, K0K 2T0

1063 Talbot Street, St. Thomas, ON, N5P 1G4

12011 Hwy 17 East, Sturgeon Falls, ON, P2B 2S7

2259 Regent Street, Sudbury, ON, P3E 5M9

1485 Lasalle Blvd., Sudbury, ON, P3A 5H7

1 – 3595 Highway 144, Chelmsford, ON, P0M 1L0

All of the mentioned stores have only a few units of the iRobot Roomba i7+ left, which is why they are being offered at a discounted price, and that is also why you’ll need to hurry if you want to get your hands on one.

If the store you selected is fairly nearby, you can place your order and go pick up the robo-vacuum in-store, or you can have it delivered right to your doorstep by paying the additional shipping fee (varies depending on your location).

MobileSyrup staff reporter Brad Shankar spent some time with the iRobot Roomba i7+ back in June and said it is an “exceptionally well-made tool with a variety of cool features.” Read more about it here.