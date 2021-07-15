Bell and Google Cloud partner to digitize carrier’s technology infrastructure

Bell and Google Cloud have partnered to modernize the carrier’s technology infrastructure and deliver an enhanced customer experience.
The Montreal-based national carrier says the new multi-year partnership will combine its 5G network leadership with Google’s expertise in multicloud, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), to deliver next-generation experiences for Bell customers.
Bell also notes that by modernizing IT infrastructure, network functions and critical applications from on-premise to Google Cloud, it will be able to drive greater operational efficiencies.
“We’re excited to partner with Google Cloud as part of our ongoing digital transformation and
take Bell’s 5G network leadership to the next level,” said BCE CEO Mirko Bibic in a statement.
“Supporting Bell’s goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the
world, Google’s proven expertise in cloud and leadership in sustainability will provide our
customers with even faster, more reliable access.”
Bell says it will leverage Google Cloud’s expertise in AI and big data to gain insights through real-time network data analytics that will improve service assurance and assist with network capacity planning.
The two companies note that they will look at new ways to expand their existing partnership.
Source: Google Cloud
