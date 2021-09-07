Epic Games Store launches ‘Wallet’ payment option in Canada

Epic Games has rolled out a new payment option to its Epic Games Store (EGS) in Canada and the U.S.

Now, EGS customers can opt to load money directly into an ‘Epic Games Wallet’ in their Epic Games account in denominations of $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 USD equivalents. Epic says custom denominations are not supported “at this time.”

Additionally, refunds can be made directly to an Epic Games Wallet, even if the original method of payment was different.

Epic Games Wallets support a maximum balance of $600 CAD when the account is secured with 2-factor authentification, while non-2FA accounts are limited to $200.

You can learn more about Epic Games Wallets here.