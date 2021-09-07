Fido reportedly offering $35/10GB plan at some stores

Activating a new line at a Fido corporate store may net customers some series savings, at least according to a RedFlagDeals thread.

RFD user ‘Thatdealguy’ wrote in a recent post that Fido corporate stores have up to $20 in credits that can be added to new activations in some circumstances. To start, there’s a $10 credit that applies monthly for up to 24 months and a $5 credit that applies monthly for up to 12 months. Moreover, there’s Fido’s ongoing $5 add-a-line discount.

‘Thatdealguy’ explains that if customers can get Fido reps to add the credits, they can get Fido’s ongoing $50/10GB back-to-school plan for $35 a month, or $30 for the add-a-line. Although the RFD post specifically mentions the $50/10GB plan, presumably customers could get the credits on other Fido plans, such as the $70/15GB option.

The RFD post also notes that customers can waive the $50 activation fee as part of the back-to-school offer and, depending on the rep, customers may also get Fido to waive the SIM card fee.

While certainly a good offer, it’s worth noting that the deals are very dependant on the Fido rep and location. I typically include a ‘your mileage may vary’ line with deal posts, but I feel like that’s even more true with this one. That said, other RFD reports recently claimed Koodo offered a similar deal at select Ontario stores, so it’s definitely possible that Fido could be attempting to match Koodo here.

Of course, if you don’t want to go into a Fido store (or if you don’t have any luck getting the deal) Fido does have an okay online add-a-line deal. According to the carrier’s website, customers can get $10 off for 17 months plus 2GB of bonus data for 24 months when they add-a-line.

That means you can turn Fido’s $45/4GB plan into a $35/6GB plan, or the $50/10GB into a $40/12GB when you add-a-line. The offer includes a $50 bill credit and is only available online through Fido’s website. And if that doesn’t work for you, Fido also offers 2GB of bonus data for 24 months on all plans, if you know where to look.

Source: Fido, RedFlagDeals