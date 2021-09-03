Google Chrome Beta gets ‘Material You’ makeover ahead of Android 12

Google seems to be getting closer to the release of Android 12 as more apps start adopting its colour-changing ‘Material You’ aesthetic. The most recent app to do so is the Google Chrome Beta on Android.

This follows reports that Gmail is also starting to adopt the colour shifting feature. That said, in my tests with a Pixel 3XL and a Pixel 4a 5G, I’ve been unable to get either update. This suggests it’s rolling out server-side and might take some time to reach all users.

Droidlife’s report says that once the change takes effect, it subtly shifts the colour of the Google Chrome Beta home screen and the tab selection screen. This is similar to how Gmail appears to be adopting the new design as well.

To be clear, this is only present in the Google Chrome Beta app, which is a separate app from the regular Chrome app. Droidlife also reports that it’s running ‘version 94.0.4606.31.’ This is the same version I’m running, but I don’t have any colour options on my devices.

Since it’s already September, I’d expect the full release of Android 12 to launch any day now. However, if Google’s rollout of this new design is anything like last time, it will take a long time for Material You to become prevalent across all of the tech giant’s apps.

Image credit: Droidlife

Source: Droidlife