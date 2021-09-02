Tesla Roadster delayed to 2023 amid supply chain issues

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that the Roadster’s release will be delayed to 2023.

I wish I could say I’m surprised, but given nearly every Tesla project I’ve ever written about has been delayed, I probably should have predicted this.

2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship. Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2021

Musk blames ongoing supply chain shortages for the delay and claims that 2021 has been a rough year for that particular issue. He says that if Tesla were trying to make 17 new products, they’d likely all be delayed because of this problem.

When Musk first announced the Roadster back in 2017, he said Tesla planned to start production in 2020. Then in late 2021, he pushed the release date back to 2022, and now, it’s been delayed to 2023.

The car is slated to feature a crazy 0-60mph time of 1.9 seconds and a range of roughly 620 miles (roughly 1,000km).

Source: Elon Musk