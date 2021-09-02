Sony announces Sept. 9 PlayStation Showcase, says it will reveal ‘future of PS5’

Sony has revealed plans to hold a special PlayStation Showcase livestream on September 9th at 10am ET/1pm PT.

The stream will run for 40 minutes and is being teased as “as look into the future of the PS5.” In a follow-up tweet, Sony says that the event will include updates from its several PlayStation Studios, and more information regarding games releasing this coming holiday and in the future.

It’s unclear what we’ll see during the event, but there’s a strong possibility we’ll learn more about the PlayStation 5’s upcoming software update that adds M.2 SSD support to the console along with UI changes and 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers.

Get a sneak peek at the future of PS5, with updates from PlayStation Studios and industry-leading devs. Hope to see you there! — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

We’ll also likely get another look at Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, which was recently delayed to February 18th, 2022, information about the current-gen version of GTA V and possibly a few surprises.

As always, keep an eye on MobileSyrup and the SyrupArcade for all of our coverage from the upcoming PlayStation Showcase.