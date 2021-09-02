You can now pre-order the Forza Horizon 5 Xbox controller

We’re still a little ways out from the release of Forza Horizon 5, but you can already pre-order the colourful, limited edition Forza Xbox Wireless Controller from Best Buy Canada.

The controller looks to be your standard Xbox Wireless Controller, but with a colourful and semi-transparent front plate that lets you see the internal workings of the controller. It also has bright pink and blue buttons and joysticks, along with a white top edge and backplate and grey textured grips.

The Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Wireless Controller costs $84.99 and will release on November 9th, 2021. The game itself releases the same day.

Those interested can learn more about Forza Horizon 5 here.

Overall, I’m a big fan of the look of this controller. It’s quite nice, although not quite as good as Microsoft’s Canadian controller.

You can order the limited editing Forza controller here.

Image credit: Best Buy