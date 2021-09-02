Ford secures 130k F-150 Lightning EV truck reservations

Ford is proving the people are excited for its upcoming electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, now that 130,000 people have reserved one.

To reserve one of these trucks only costs $100, so it’s not the world’s biggest commitment, but this number still shows that there’s some interest in the legacy automaker’s first electric truck. Ford showed off the Lightning on May 19th, and its full price in Canada is going to start at $58,000 and it should start shipping in Canada in mid-2022.

Ford’s fully electric F-150 Lightning reservations have now crossed the 130,000 mark pic.twitter.com/Nrw2APy2mk — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) September 2, 2021

For comparison’s sake, Telsa has reported that over a million people have pre-ordered the Cybertruck.

That being said, I have a feeling that once Ford can get the Lightning trucks into more dealerships, it will be able to move more models of the truck. While it seems like a good comparison, I think the intended audiences for both trucks are a bit different.

The Cybertruck is more of a flashy piece of tech that I think appeals to techies and car enthusiasts for being unique. The Ford Lightning seems more geared towards traditional truck owners who want a machine to use for working and hauling stuff.

Source: Mike Levine