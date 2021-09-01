What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early September 2021

Every month, Microsoft adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new titles are rolled out in two waves, and now, Xbox has unveiled September’s first batch of new Game Pass games.

Below are all the games coming to and leaving Game Pass in September:

Craftopia (Cloud, Console, PC) — September 2nd

Final Fantasy XIII (Console, PC) — September 2nd

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, PC) — September 2nd

Surgeon Simulator 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) — September 2nd

Crown Thick (Console, PC) — September 7th

Breathedge (Console, Cloud, PC) — September 9th

Nuclear Throne (Console, PC) — September 9th

The Artful Escape (Console, PC) — September 9th

Leaving Game Pass

Red Dead Online (Cloud, Console) — September 13th

Company of Heroes 2 (PC) — September 15th

Disgaea 4 (PC) — September 15th

Forza Motorsport 7 (Cloud, Console, PC) — September 15th

Hotshot Racing (Cloud, Console) — September 15th

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Cloud, Console, PC) — September 15th

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (Cloud, Console) — September 15th

You can also pre-install Halo Infinite ahead of its December 8th release with Xbox Game Pass on console and PC.

As always, you can buy any Game Pass title with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android, and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.

Image Credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox