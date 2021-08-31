fbpx
Deals

Steam launches The Indie Houses sale to celebrate Indie titles

This is a great opportunity to support independently developed titles

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Aug 31, 20216:05 PM EDT
0 comments

Steam has kicked off a major ‘Indie Houses’ sale, offering solid discounts on independently-developed titles for Windows and Mac.

Check out some of the most notable titles on sale below:

Stream’s Indie Houses sale started today and is expected to end on September 7th. You can find the full list of indie titles on sale here.

Image credit: Steam

 

Source: Steam

Comments