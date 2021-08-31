Steam launches The Indie Houses sale to celebrate Indie titles

Steam has kicked off a major ‘Indie Houses’ sale, offering solid discounts on independently-developed titles for Windows and Mac.
Check out some of the most notable titles on sale below:
- Genesis Noir: Now $11.36, was $17.49
- Deepest Chamber: Now $13.04, was $14.49
- When The Past Was Around: Now $6.74, was $8.99
- Lost Castle: Now $4.39, was $10.99
- Suzerain: Now $12.24, was $17.49
- Aground: Now $14.86, was $17.49
- Gone Viral: Now $15.95, was $22.79
- Pesterquest: Now $5.39, was $13.49
- Paradise Killer: Now $15.95, was $22.79
- The Invisible Hand: Now $10.14, was $14.49
- Devilated: Now $23.19, was $28.99
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded: Now $1.76, was $5.69
- The Church in the Darkness: Now $4.39, was $21.99
- The Signifier Director’s Cut: Now $15.95, was $22.79
- We should talk: Now $5.59, was $7.99
- SIMULACRA: Now $1.93, was $5.69
- Kathy Rain: Now $3.39, was $16.99
- Hacknet: Now $2.29, was $11.49
- Doors of Insanity: Now $15.59, was $19.49
- GONNER2: Now $8.69, was $14.49
- Necronator: Dead Wrong: Now $11.39, was $22.79
- Rising Hell: Now $9.19, was $11.49
Stream’s Indie Houses sale started today and is expected to end on September 7th. You can find the full list of indie titles on sale here.
Image credit: Steam
Source: Steam