Bell fibre optic network coming to Uxbridge, Côte-de-Beaupré and Île d’Orléans

Bell is expanding its broadband internet infrastructure in the township of Uxbridge, Ontario, as well as in the Quebec regions of Saint-Tite-des-Caps in Côte-de-Beaupré, Saint-Jean-de-l’Île-d’Orléans, and Saint-Laurent-de-l’Île-d’Orléans.

By the end of 2021, around 3,000 homes and businesses in Uxbridge — located in the municipality of Durham in south-central Ontario — will have access to Bell’s fibre optic internet services, according to a press release.

In Côte-de-Beaupré and Île d’Orléans, Bell reports that 1,100 locations will have access by the end of the year.

These investments in Ontario and Quebec are part of a larger broadband expansion undertaken by Bell, funded through a $1.7 billion capital investment plan announced by the telecom company in May 2021.

The same capital investment plan recently footed the bill for a 200 location fibre broadband development in the Bas-Saint-Laurent community of Saint-Honoré-de-Témiscouata, Quebec.

Bell first launched its all-fibre optic — or “pure fibre internet,” as the company calls it — network in Toronto in April 2018.

Source: Bell

Update 31/08/2021 2:18pm ET: This story has been updated to reflect another announcement made by Bell today regarding a second expansion of pure fibre internet service, this time in Quebec.