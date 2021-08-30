Fido, Koodo and Virgin offering $55/20GB plan in Quebec

Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus are offering $55/20GB promo plans in Quebec for a limited time.

Both Fido and Koodo have the $55 per month plan with 20GB of data listed as a promotion that’s only around for a “limited time.” Virgin Plus doesn’t list the $55/20GB plan as a promotion, however, although I’m sure it’ll also go away after a set time.

Additionally, Fido and Koodo offer a $50 bill credit with activation, although as usual there’s fine print to go with it. Koodo’s website stipulates that the $50 credit is only available for customers who get a phone on the Tab, and not for bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers. Fido, on the other hand, seems to apply the credit either way, although it doesn’t show up until you select your plan.

Virgin Plus does not list a credit with its $55/20GB plan.

Overall, it looks like a pretty decent deal (especially compared to Ontario prices where it’s $60/12GB). The carriers do offer a $50/10GB plan in Quebec, just as they do in other provinces, but $55/20GB is quite a bit better if you need more data.

You can view the Fido plan here, Koodo plan here and Virgin Plus plan here (if you don’t see the offer when you click through, make sure to set the page to Quebec).