Koodo, Virgin and Fido offering 10GB plans for $50

Put on your deal shoes readers, because today, all three of Canada’s major flanker brands are offering 10GB plans for only $50.
While these plans might not be as hyped up as they were two years ago, it’s still a really sweet spot regarding the amount of data per payment, so if you have a plan with less data than this, I’d recommend jumping on board.
The deals
All three of these carriers are competing pretty heavily with their back-to-school sales, and it seems no matter which one you go with, you’ll get a decent offer. Also, it’s important to note that these prices are for ‘bring your own device’ plans. If you want to get a new phone as well, you’ll need the cost of that to the price of the plan.
You can take advantage of the deals below.
It’s worth mentioning that you’re only getting 4G speeds with all of these flanker brands. While that’s not a big deal right now, it could be soon as 5G becomes more prominent across Canada. I should also mention that both Virgin and Fido offer member perks like extra data or discounts on random things.
Source: Koodo, Virgin Plus, Fido
