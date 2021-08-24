Toronto Pearson launches new e-commerce store to quench the ‘travel shopping’ thirst

We all know the guilty pleasure of walking out of an airport duty-free with a thinner wallet and big shopping bags.
The excitement of travel shopping for products is second to none and now, the Toronto Pearson Airport is ready to bring the same experience to your home.
The airport is working with its retail partner Dufry to bring you travel exclusive, premium products via its new e-commerce platform.
Titled ‘The Shops at Pearson,’ the website aims to create “an exciting new online shopping experience,” with products available for delivery across Ontario.
“Now everyone can experience the convenience of shopping at home for products that are normally only available to travellers,” reads Toronto Pearson’s news release about the new website. “As not everyone is ready to travel yet, we are bringing the stores people love directly to them.”
You don’t necessarily need to create an account to shop at the website, however, creating an account will allow you to track your order and access your order history.
As mentioned earlier, the website currently ships only within Ontario, at a flat shipping rate of $5.
While the online shop doesn’t have as many products as I expected to be listed, it still has several watches, bracelets, colognes, eyewear and makeup products, and considering that the website just started operation, the catalogue of its offerings should increase soon.
Check out the online store for yourself here.
Image credit: Toronto Pearson
Source: Toronto Pearson
