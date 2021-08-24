PREVIOUS|
Disc and Digital PS5 in stock at GameStop Canada [Now sold out]

They go live at 10am ET

Aug 24, 2021

9:57 AM EDT

Update 08/24/2021 10:08am ET: The Disc and Digital Editions of the PlayStation 5 are now out of stock at GameStop Canada.

GameStop Canada will be selling a limited number of Disc, and Digital versions of Sony’s PlayStation 5 consoles online on August 24th at 10am ET/7am PT.

The company’s Tweet about the upcoming availability also states that you can pick an additional DualSense controller of your colour choice for free along with the purchase.

As usual, the consoles will only be available online, and while GameStop doesn’t state it, we expect that there will be a limit of one console per customer.

As with previous restocks, the consoles are expected to sell out within minutes, so act quickly.

To learn more about the PS5, check out MobileSyrup‘s review of the console.

