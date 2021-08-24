Update 08/24/2021 10:08am ET: The Disc and Digital Editions of the PlayStation 5 are now out of stock at GameStop Canada.
GameStop Canada will be selling a limited number of Disc, and Digital versions of Sony’s PlayStation 5 consoles online on August 24th at 10am ET/7am PT.
The company’s Tweet about the upcoming availability also states that you can pick an additional DualSense controller of your colour choice for free along with the purchase.
Playstation 5 disc consoles and digital consoles bundled with an additional DualSense controller (colour of your choice) will be available for purchase today at approximately 10:00 am ET, online only! pic.twitter.com/9qhVQxDtZt
— GameStop Canada 🎮 (@GameStopCanada) August 24, 2021
As usual, the consoles will only be available online, and while GameStop doesn’t state it, we expect that there will be a limit of one console per customer.
As with previous restocks, the consoles are expected to sell out within minutes, so act quickly.
