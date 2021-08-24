PayPal to add $20 inactivity fee in Canada

If you haven’t used PayPal at least once during the year, it will soon cost you. PayPal is quietly adding a $20 annual fee for inactive accounts in Canada.
The change was spotted on PayPal’s Canadian user agreement back on the 11th of August. “We are introducing an annual account inactivity fee of $20 CAD”, effective November 20, 2021.
Other than that User Agreement update, there are no other mentions of the change on PayPal’s website.
This fee was also introduced in the U.K. back in December 2020. If the criteria are the same in Canada, inactive accounts count as 12 consecutive months.
To avoid the fee, you’ll need to log into your PayPal or make a payment at least once per year. Additionally, PayPal will not charge debit or credit cards link to your account and will only withdraw from accounts with a balance in their wallets.
Source: RedFlagDeals
